Saturday AP PA Headlines, Features, Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge wants an adviser to a Penn State fraternity whose members are charged in a pledge’s death to explain why he hasn’t responded to efforts to get him to testify. At Friday’s preliminary hearing for the frat brothers, District Judge Allen Sinclair scheduled an Aug. 30 contempt hearing for Tim Bream, the school’s head athletic trainer who lived in the Beta Theta Pi house.

Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. The hearing for 16 former fraternity brothers will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. Bream told The Associated Press on Friday that he wouldn’t be commenting to the media on the advice of his lawyer.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The curtain’s closing on a Pennsylvania orchestra. The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic said Friday it’s canceling the upcoming season because of financial problems. The 45-year-old orchestra will play one concert in October and then shut down while it figures out its next moves.

The orchestra ended last season with a $235,000 deficit.

Officials say the executive director, the music director and the office staff have gone months without a paycheck. Musicians declined to take a 30 percent pay cut. Orchestra officials say it’ll take $1.1 million to produce the 2017-18 season. They’re encouraging corporate sponsors, donors and Philharmonic fans to raise money to “keep the orchestra alive.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Conversation starters and Features

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A sculpture showing a hand making the OK sign in New Jersey is being relocated because some people fear it too closely resembles a gang symbol. The sculpture is titled “Helping Hands.” Children ages 12 to 15 created it at a summer camp. The nonprofit organization Isles Inc. says the kids decided on the OK sign because they felt the peace sign was overused.

Isles selected the Trenton intersection where the sculpture was installed Tuesday and says it had gotten positive feedback from residents. But Mayor Eric Jackson says his office received complaints the sculpture looks like a gang symbol. Jackson says he spoke with the Isles CEO and they agreed to move it off city property. An Isles spokeswoman says the kids are disappointed with the decision.

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Swift teared up and hugged her attorneys after a judge determined a former radio host didn’t prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her at a photo op before a concert. But the singer’s ordeal isn’t over quite yet. While the federal judge threw out David Mueller’s case against Swift on Friday, identical allegations against her mother and her radio liaison are expected to go to jurors Monday.

Mueller sued the three after Swift’s team reported the 2013 encounter in Denver to his bosses. He’s seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job. Swift countersued, saying she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her assault claim. Swift called the encounter with Mueller despicable and horrifying..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

SUNBURY — The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 6:35pm, and Sunday at 1pm. You can hear the Phillies on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, and AccuWeather) continue at WKOK.com.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Golfers will try to complete the second round of the PGA Championship this morning after a lengthy thunderstorm caused play to be halted by darkness at Quail Hollow. Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama share the clubhouse lead at 8-under, two strokes ahead of Jason Day. Kisner shot his second consecutive 67 and Matsuyama tied for the day’s best round with a 7-under 64.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amed Rosario’s first career homer broke a tie leading off the ninth inning, Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto also went deep and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 last night. After Cesar Hernandez hit a tying, solo homer in the eighth off Jerry Blevins, Rosario connected off Phillies closer Hector Neris (4-5) to cap a three-hit night.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Keselowski has registered eight top-10 finishes at Michigan but is winless in 16 career Cup races at his home track. Joey Logano qualified second, followed by Kevin Harvick.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 Toronto 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 4

Final Minnesota 9 Detroit 4

Final Cleveland 5 Tampa Bay 0

Final Texas 6 Houston 4

Final Chi White Sox 6 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 5 Baltimore 4

Final L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Philadelphia 6

Final Miami 6 Colorado 3

Final Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 10

Final St. Louis 8 Atlanta 5

Final Chi Cubs 8 Arizona 3

Final San Diego 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final N-Y Liberty 83 Atlanta 77

Final L.A. Sparks 70 Minnesota 64

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at N-Y Yankees 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved