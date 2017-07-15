Home
Saturday AP PA Headlines, Features and Scores & Skeds

Saturday AP PA Headlines, Features and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The woman who’s been leading the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is stepping down to be Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s next appointment to the Gaming Control Board.  Wolf said Friday that Secretary Kathy Manderino will join the gambling commission at the start of August. Gaming board appointments don’t require Senate confirmation.

 

Robert O’Brien, one of Manderino’s top deputies at Labor and Industry, will take over in August as acting secretary.  Manderino’s served in Wolf’s cabinet since 2015. She’s a lawyer, a former Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, and the daughter of former Democratic House Speaker Jim Manderino of Westmoreland County.  O’Brien has been serving as executive deputy secretary, taking a leading role in operating the agency.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Students in Pennsylvania’s large public university system will have to dig a little deeper next year, following board approval of a 3.5 percent tuition increase.  The new rates enacted Thursday will bump tuition for in-state, full-time students in the State System of Higher Education by about $250 for the coming school year.  The system’s board is trying to plug a $72 million hole in its budget during a period of falling enrollment.  The system operates 14 universities across the state.

 

Oddities and Conversation Starters

 

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The deputy leader of an Australian political party has announced he is ending his nine-year career in Parliament because he has discovered he has technically never been a senator.  Scott Ludlam, the 47-year-old deputy leader of the minor Greens party, said Friday he was “personally devastated” to learn that he is a citizen of New Zealand as well as Australia.

 

That reality makes him ineligible for the Senate job he has held since July 2008.   The constitution states that a “citizen of a foreign power” is not eligible to be elected to the Australian Parliament.  While lawmakers have discovered they were technically ineligible after elections in the past, Ludlam says nine years later seems to be a record.

 

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A union has filed a grievance in response to Western Michigan University’s hiring of goats to clear 15 acres (6.07 hectares) of woodland on campus.  Kathi Babbit is the chief steward of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees local union. Babbit wrote in a July newsletter that the grievance had been filed in relation to subcontracting and the unreported use of goats.

 

The university hired the team of goats after a half-acre trial run last year. Officials of goat rental company Munchers on Hooves say the animal consumes 3 to 5 pounds (1.36 to 2.27 kilograms) of vegetation per day and leaves behind natural fertilizer.  University spokeswoman Cheryl Roland says that no school workers have been laid off by the goat project.

 

Scores & Skeds

 

The Philadelphia Phillies play Milwaukee on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 6:40pm and tomorrow at 1:30pm. The Phillies are on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, CBS News, and AccuWeather).

 

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kyle Larson has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Larson turned a lap of 133.324 mph take a pole for the fourth time this season. Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

 

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in center field and Orlando Arcia added a three-run shot in the Brewers’ eight-run second inning, helping Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 on Friday night. Nick Pivetta gave up nine runs over five innings, more than in any of his previous 11 starts.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Chi Cubs         9          Baltimore        8

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Boston 5          N-Y Yankees  4

Final    Toronto           7          Detroit 2

Final    Seattle 4          Chi White Sox            2

Final    Houston          10        Minnesota       5

Final    Texas   5          Kansas City     3

Final    Oakland          5          Cleveland        0

Final    Tampa Bay      2          L.A. Angels    1, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh        5          St. Louis          2

Final    N-Y Mets        14        Colorado         2

Final    Washington     5          Cincinnati        0

Final    L.A. Dodgers  6          Miami  4

Final    Atlanta            4          Arizona           3

Final    Milwaukee      9          Philadelphia    6

Final    San Francisco  5          San Diego       4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Washington     72        Indiana            58

Final    Chicago           78        N-Y Liberty    68

Final    Minnesota       88        Phoenix           71

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Chi Cubs         at         Baltimore        7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees  at         Boston 4:05 p.m.

Toronto           at         Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at         Chi White Sox            7:10 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Houston          7:10 p.m.

Texas   at         Kansas City     7:15 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Oakland          9:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         L.A. Angels    9:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis          at         Pittsburgh        7:05 p.m.

Colorado         at         N-Y Mets        7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Milwaukee      7:10 p.m.

Washington     at         Cincinnati        7:10 p.m.

Arizona           at         Atlanta            7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers  at         Miami  7:10 p.m.

San Francisco  at         San Diego       8:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta            at         Seattle 9:00 p.m.

 

