Salvation Army, more than a thrift store

MILTON – In 2017 it’s a trend to shop for your clothes at a thrift store, and the Salvation Army is one of the bigger ones in the country. Well, this army does much more than sell other people’s clothes.

Jennifer Burke, Lieutenant with the Milton Salvation Army, was on WKOK’s Sunrise talking about what the Army’s mission is,

“Our goal is to try to find a way to promote self sufficientcy among people who are finding themselves in need.”

They have a multitude of programs that are helping people in need.

“We currently have a free bread and pastries program, with donations from Panera, Giant and Starbucks, an emergency food pantry, and we even provide financial assistance on a case by case basis.”

This spring and summer, the Salvation Army has a lot happening for families in the Milton area. On May 20th they are hosting a block party at their location at 30 Center Street in Milton. They have summer camps for kids, and a vacation bible school in July.

For more information on upcoming activities at the Salvation Army, or if you’re in need of assistance you can contact them at their website, http://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/milton or call (570) 742-4231. (Christopher Elio)