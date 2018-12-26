Home
Salvation Army grateful for ongoing gifts to Needy Family Fund

WKOK Staff | December 26, 2018 |

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund continues to grow and one of the Salvation Army officials is saying they are very grateful for the donations.  Several $100 donations this week have pushed the fund to over $111,000.  On Christmas Day, BB&T announced that over $40,000 in Degenstein Foundation contributions pushed the fund above the $100,000 goal. You can see full listings of the contributions at WKOK.com.

Jessica Duperee, one of the captains with the Salvation Army told us at the Sunbury Needy Family Fund distribution, she loves to see the fund fall together, “It’s really quite incredible, it’s just a picture of love, it’s a picture of generosity, it’s just a picture of how much giving that we can do as a group and just how much need there is and we want to be there for the community.”

Last week, nearly 500 families, representing nearly 1,000 people, received toys, food, clothing gifts at a series of distributions held at the Valley’s high rise homes, and locations in Sunbury and Milton.

Name                                                                           City                             Amount

Misty Fetter                                                                Northumberland          $100.00

In Memory f Dr. Richard Ward                                  Lewisburg                  $100.00

Wayne and Mary Haupt                                             Milton                        $50.00

Warren and Christy Abrahamson                               Lewisburg                  $100.00

Michael and Kathleen Flock                                       Middleburg                $50.00

In Honor of Alex and Claire Grill                              Lewisburg                  $100.00

Lottie L. Sheesley                                                       Millmont                    $25.00

Jared L. Roush                                                            Northumberland          $50.00

Bernard S. Huff                                                          Lewisburg                   $50.00

Sunbury Kiwanis Foundation                                     Sunbury                      $100.00

Pat and Ed Bastuscheck                                             Lewisburg                   $50.00

Raymond and Rachel Tomaszewski                           Selinsgrove                 $100.00

Rosaria Gabriele                                                          Lewisburg                  $100.00

Arlyne E. Hoyt                                                           Lewisburg                  $100.00

Anonymous Donations                      $965.00

Today’s Contribution Balance                       $2,040.00

Previous Contribution Balance           $109,001.80

Current Contribution Total                $111,041.80

