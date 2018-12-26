Salvation Army grateful for ongoing gifts to Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund continues to grow and one of the Salvation Army officials is saying they are very grateful for the donations. Several $100 donations this week have pushed the fund to over $111,000. On Christmas Day, BB&T announced that over $40,000 in Degenstein Foundation contributions pushed the fund above the $100,000 goal. You can see full listings of the contributions at WKOK.com.

Jessica Duperee, one of the captains with the Salvation Army told us at the Sunbury Needy Family Fund distribution, she loves to see the fund fall together, “It’s really quite incredible, it’s just a picture of love, it’s a picture of generosity, it’s just a picture of how much giving that we can do as a group and just how much need there is and we want to be there for the community.”

Last week, nearly 500 families, representing nearly 1,000 people, received toys, food, clothing gifts at a series of distributions held at the Valley’s high rise homes, and locations in Sunbury and Milton.

Name City Amount

Misty Fetter Northumberland $100.00

In Memory f Dr. Richard Ward Lewisburg $100.00

Wayne and Mary Haupt Milton $50.00

Warren and Christy Abrahamson Lewisburg $100.00

Michael and Kathleen Flock Middleburg $50.00

In Honor of Alex and Claire Grill Lewisburg $100.00

Lottie L. Sheesley Millmont $25.00

Jared L. Roush Northumberland $50.00

Bernard S. Huff Lewisburg $50.00

Sunbury Kiwanis Foundation Sunbury $100.00

Pat and Ed Bastuscheck Lewisburg $50.00

Raymond and Rachel Tomaszewski Selinsgrove $100.00

Rosaria Gabriele Lewisburg $100.00

Arlyne E. Hoyt Lewisburg $100.00

Anonymous Donations $965.00

Today’s Contribution Balance $2,040.00

Previous Contribution Balance $109,001.80

Current Contribution Total $111,041.80