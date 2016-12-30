Salvation Army aims to reach Needy Family Fund goal

SUNBURY – As the Needy Family Fund is just a few dollars away from the $75,000 goal, the Salvation Army is looking to close the gap. Community Coordinator Joel Harris is asking the Valley to come together and help reach the fund’s goal, “I think pretty much the big thing is that the community comes in to help close the gap for the Needy Family Fund to help get the total up. It has a lot of importance with the amount of services we provide.” He said their bell-ringers kettle campaign also came up short of the goal this year.

Salvation Army offices have already distributed toys, food and other gifts to nearly 700 families in Sunbury and Milton. Harris says a lot of people have been showing their interest in helping the families in need, “We have a lot of high schoolers come in that want to see what it’s like for families that need help. It’s always great to see how the different people interact with those that are getting help. They probably wouldn’t have a very good Christmas if it wasn’t for what we give them.”

Although the Needy Family Fund is the Salvation Army’s most popular campaign, Harris says the organization provides various programs for the community, “We also have our summer camps that we do that we send kids to from June to August. We don’t really charge anything at all for that. The Salvation Army ends up picking up most of the expenses. We also have our youth groups that we run that are Christian-based, boy scout, girl scout types of programs.”

Other programs offered by the Salvation Army include music lessons and soup kitchens for adults and children alike. You are asked to please help a family in need by making a donation to the Needy Family Fund at any branch of BB&T bank. Donations can be mailed to 400 Market Street in Sunbury or you can donate online at a link posted at www.wkok.com. The link is https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.