Safeguards for state employees from sexual harassment

SUNBURY — With the rise of the #MeToo movement there has been quite a few changes to the way women are treated and viewed in both professional and social settings. Republican State Representative Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland County) is a champion of such changes and as a result has had two resolutions passed in the state house to safeguard state employees and others from sexual and workplace related harassment.

Rep. Delozier says the process for getting resolutions like this passed is difficult because of rampant politicization on both sides, “At this point it’s just frustrating because we’re trying to figure out the facts of what’s going on in government and a lot of people are out there trying to make this into a political issue, and this isn’t Republican versus Democrat. This should be a whole government wanting to better for its employees, period. Not a Republican or Democrat issue.”

Rep Delozier says these resolutions will be important to strengthen our government, “Good government is having good strong employees and we want good, strong employees to want to come work for the state government. People are not going to want to come to state government if they hear we don’t treat our employees well.”

Rep. Delozier says this is less a women’s resolution and more a good government resolution, “It is not necessarily a women’s issue, are women typically the victim of it, yes absolutely, but the bottom line is this can happen to men and women, and both have made claims and both have made complaints, so this is a good government and good employee thing and that’s what we need to do in state government.”

