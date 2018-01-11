Rumors fly about Danville coach’s position, statement coming Friday

DANVILLE— Some conflicting reports are out about the Danville school board firing head football coach Jim Keiser. Rumors surfaced on social media this week about the firing of Coach Keiser at a recent school board meeting. The Press Enterprise reports Danville Superintendent Jason Bendle says no action has been taken on the football position.

Wednesday The Ironmen Football Boosters sent a message to its members saying Keiser was released from his position. The school board took no action at their meeting Tuesday regarding the football program.

Danville School Board President Randy Keister told WKOK a statement will be released Friday on the football situation and the winter coaches salaries. Keiser has been Danville’s head football coach since 2009.