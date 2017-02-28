Ruling expected Friday on Victor Hare case

SUNBURY — A ruling is expected Friday on whether the Victor Hare trial will take place in March as scheduled. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor is reviewing several motions including a motion to dismiss the charges and a motion to change the venue.

Hare is accused of providing Oxycodone to 9-year-old Korbin Rager, who died in Hare’s Point Township home in 2014. Jury selection for Hare’s trial is scheduled for March 13, with the trial to begin on March 20. Hare also intends to file a motion requesting Judge Charles Saylor recuse himself from presiding over the trial.

Hare is currently serving 5 to 10 years in state prison after he was found guilty in May for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He now faces involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges. (Ali Stevens)