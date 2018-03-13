Rowe voted in as new East Buffalo Township supervisor

LEWISBURG – East Buffalo Township Supervisors have voted in the successor for Michael Daniloff who resigned earlier this year. The Daily Item reports township supervisors voted in David Rowe.

Supervisor Char Gray told the paper there had been two people who submitted applications for the position, including Rowe and Clair Moyer. A third potential candidate failed to file the application before the deadline date.

Gray and Supervisor Chairman Matt Schumacher said Rowe’s attendance at meetings for the last two years showed them he’s committed to the township’s business.