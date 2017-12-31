Roving DUI checkpoints have begun in The Valley

SNYDER COUNTY – State Police have released some numbers from a recent DUI checkpoint. Friday night, a roving checkpoint was set up in Snyder County and made 108 stops. Out of those stops, 3 arrests were made for DUI violations, 10 motorists received citations for other violations and 3 other arrests were made on various warrants.

Police told WKOK earlier in the month that roving DUI checkpoints were going to be set up around the Valley from December throughout January in an effort to curb driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The PA State Police reminds all Valley drivers to not drink and drive, buckle up and slow down. (Christopher Elio)