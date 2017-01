SHAMOKIN DAM — Things are back to normal on Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam. A tractor-trailer overturned on Routes 11 and 15 near Kmart in Shamokin Dam around 8:50 a.m., blocking both soutbound lanes. One lane reopened to traffic around 11:15 a.m. and both lanes reopened by 12:30. Heavy delays were reported, but things are moving normally once again on Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam. (Ali Stevens)