Routes 11/15 southbound now open after accident in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM– Routes 11/15 southbound in Shamokin Dam is now open after an accident at the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard. PennDOT says the southbound lanes of Routes 11 and 15 were closed for about 45 minutes this morning to clear the road from the accident.

County Communications says the accident happened at 10:50am and it involved two vehicles. Initial reports indicate there were multiple injuries associated with the accident but the severity is unknown at this time. We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.