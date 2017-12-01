Routes 11/15 southbound blocked due to accident in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM—The southbound lanes of Routes 11 and 15 are closed at the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard in Shamokin Dam as crews clean up a multiple vehicle accident.

County Communications says a two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection this morning about 10:50 am in the southbound lane. Initial reports indicate there were multiple injuries associated with the accident but the severity is unknown at this time.

Right now the accident scene is blocking the south bound lanes of Routes 11 and 15. Motorists should avoid this area if possible. More information when it becomes available.