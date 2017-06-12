Route 61 and Route 147 intersection closed

SUNBURY— In Sunbury, Front Street is closed due to an accident at the intersection of Front and Market Streets. Market Street is also closed at that location. It will be closed for several hours through the morning rush hour. PennDOT is at the scene to take care of a badly leaning light pole. Sunbury police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Sunbury police say the crash culminated a brief 3 a.m. pursuit after Sunbury police saw a vehicle which had been stolen in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. After the crash, three occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured and taken to Geisinger Medical Center. No police officers were injured. State troopers are assisting.