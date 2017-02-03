Route 54 is closed in one direction

Route 54 is closed in both directions

DANVILLE – A busy highway is partially closed in Montour County because of an injury accident Friday morning. The Route 54 accident happened around 10:30am just north of the Interstate 80 interchange. Route 54 eastbound is closed between I-80 and McCracken Road.

Witnesses say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck and three people were trapped in the wreck. Those people were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. State police are investigating the accident. Route 54 is closed while downed wires are restored.