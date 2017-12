VALLEY TOWNSHIP— A portion of Route 54 in Montour County is closed due to emergency gas line repairs. PennDOT says Route 54 eastbound in Valley Township is closed between Interstate 80 and Old Valley School Road. Additionally, the I-80 on and off- ramps to Route 54 are also closed.

PennDOT will be issuing local detours shortly. There is congestion north of I-80, motorist should avoid this area in Montour County if possible.