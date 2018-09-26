Route 54 crash injuries three, one still hospitalized

ELYSBURG – Three people were injured and one remains hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Route 54 in the Elysburg area Tuesday. Ralpho Township police say the accident occurred just before noon. Officers say 26-year-old Blossom Ackerman of Danville lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a right hand turn. Ackerman’s vehicle crossed the double yellow line, striking 19-year-old Thomas Pastucha of Elysburg. Pastucha’s vehicle then went into an embankment. Ackerman also struck 52-year-old Jacqueline Conrad of Elysburg and 34-year-old Thomas Dunkin.

Ackerman, Pastucha and Dunkin were all taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries. A Geisinger spokeswoman says Ackerman remains at the hospital in fair condition. Pastucha and Dunkin were treated and released. Conrad was not injured.

Ralpho Township police were assisted by Elysburg and Overlook Fire Departments, Elysburg, Danville, and Sunbury EMS and Northumberland County Emergency Management.