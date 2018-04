TURBOTVILLE – You may encounter some traffic delays in the Turbotville area this morning. Union County Communications reports a vehicle crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Route 54 east of Turbotville in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Route 54 is closed in both directions. Double entrapment is reported, and one person is reportedly not breathing. Life Flight has also been called to the scene. We’ll have more details when they are available.