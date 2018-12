Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Snyder County are advised Route 522 is closed just west of McClure in West Beaver Township due to a vehicle crash.

A detour is in place using Route 4003 (Ulsh Gap Road), Route 4002 (Fairview Road), and Route 4001 (County Line Road).

