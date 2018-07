KREAMER – A two-vehicle accident has closed Route 522 in Kreamer. PennDOT tells us Route 522 is closed in both directions at Second Street in Kreamer due to the crash. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Injuries are reported.

A detour is in place using local roads. Kreamer Fire and EMS, Selinsgrove ambulance, Americus ambulance and Middleburg ambulance have responded.