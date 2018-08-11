Route 45 bridge in Woodward now open

CENTRE COUNTY — Now open in Centre County, a Route 45 bridge in Woodward, which is a busy connector bridge just west of Union County. PennDOT says the new bridge that spans Pine Creek in Haines Township, Centre County is now open. The bridge is located on Penns Valley Road, which is Route 45.

It is just the latest to be removed from the list of 558 bridges labeled in poor condition in the state. This project was one of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Projects.

PennDOT says even though the bridge is reopened, work is still not fully completed. They say a thin concrete overlay will be placed over the bridge when weather conditions allow it a month from now. There will be a new traffic pattern as a result for the area and traffic will be controlled by flaggers during that time.

There is no date set for the overlay project at this date.