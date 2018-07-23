CLOSURES: Roads and attractions closed due to heavy rain and flooding

Heavy rain and local flooding has caused road closures and some area attractions to close. Here’s an updated list:

UNDATED – Heavy rains and local flooding have forced attractions across the area to close today. Knoebel’s Amusement Resort is closed today, according to its website. The park says it plans to re-open Tuesday. HersheyPark is also closed today, according to its website. Zoomerica is also closed. Sunbury City officials tell us the Sunbury Community Pool is closed today as well. City officials say the pool is scheduled to re-open Tuesday, weather permitting.

BUCKHORN – Motorists in Columbia will need to find an alternate route if driving towards the Buckhorn area. PennDOT says Route 42 north is closed between Millville Road in Hemlock Township and Eyersgrove Road in Greenwood Township. That’s due to a downed tree and wires. A detour is in place using Eyersgrove Road, Creek Road, Route 254 and Route 44.