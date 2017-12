SNYDER COUNTY – You’ll want to allow yourself extra time if traveling on or around Route 235. PennDOT tells us Route 235 is closed between Route 522 in Spring Township and Route 35 in Fayette Township, Juniata County due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Wires are also down.

PennDOT says the crash occurred a mile south of the intersection with Route 522.

A detour is in place. We’ll have more updates when they are available. (Matt Catrillo)