Route 235  closed in Spring Township due to accident

BEAVERSPRINGS— Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning that closed a portion on Route 235. PennDOT says Route 235 is closed in Spring Township, Snyder County due to a two vehicle accident that occurred just after 11 am near Shack Lane.

According to the Daily Item, two life flight helicopters were called to the scene of the accident involving a tractor-trailer carrying wood and an SUV, but how the accident happened is still under investigation by the state police.

PennDOT has closed the highway between Shawverville Lane and Martin Lane. A detour is in place using Route 522, Route 104, Route 35, and Route 322. Route 235 is expected to be closed for several hours. We will keep you updated on this story.