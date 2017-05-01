Route 15 wreck Friday has one man critical

WINFIELD – One man is in critical condition after a rollover accident Friday in the Winfield area of Union County. The wreck happened at the intersection of Route 15 and Furnace Road, in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

Buffalo Valley Regional police tell us, the accident happened over the noon hour Friday when Kristen Lamey of Mifflinburg, pulled out from a stop sign and hit the car of Richard Derr of Montandon. Derr’s car went off the road, rolling over several times.

Derr and two children in his car, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, were taken to Geisinger Medical Center. The children were treated and released, but Derr is in critical condition. The extent of injuries for Lamey and her passengers wasn’t available from police. Police say they may have more details later.