Route 15 update: Sunbury traffic lights going to blinking yellow, River Festival traffic patterns discussed

SUNBURY – The city of Sunbury is trying to compensate for the heavy amount of traffic coming through the city due to the crane accident on Route 15. City Councilman Chris Reis tells us from now through Sunday, some traffic lights on Front Street will be a blinking yellow. The traffic signals at Front and Market Streets and Front and Reagan Streets will be blinking red.

Reis says if repairs are made on Route 15 before Sunday, all traffic signals will go back to normal then. He says there will be no police or fire police assistance unless its needed.

Reis says motorists trying to use the Veterans Memorial Bridge should use Second Street. Anyone needing to get to Shikellamy Avenue should use Fourth or Fifth Streets. Reis also says UGI has agreed to stop working on Fourth Street to open all lanes from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

During Sunbury River Festival this weekend: