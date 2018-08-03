Route 15 south closed in Lewisburg after multi-vehicle accident

UPDATE: Motorists in Union County are advised Route 15 southbound is closed just north of Lewisburg at the intersection of Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

A detour is in place using Hospital Drive and JPM Road.

LEWISBURG – A multi-vehicle accident has all lanes of Route 15 south blocked in Lewisburg at Hospital Drive. Union County Communications tells us the crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. Friday. Three vehicles are involved. Injuries are believed to have been reported. We’ll continue to keep you updated on WKOK and at WKOK.com.