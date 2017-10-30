Route 15 returning to normal traffic flow soon 

WINFIELD – Big update with the Northern Section of the CSVT project. Route 15 in Winfield could soon be returning to normal traffic flow. PennDOT says traffic is expected to open back to two lanes of traffic in both directions sometime during the week of November 6, weather permitting.

Additionally PennDOT says the contractor will begin hauling the temporary bridge over the highway.

Meanwhile, single lane closures continue on Route 147 in Northumberland County. Traffic on Hidden Paradise Road and Ridge Road will be controlled by flaggers. Construction of the river bridge piers on the west side of the river continues as well.