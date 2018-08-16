Route 15 may be open Saturday, Sunbury Front Street lights returning to normal

UNDATED – Major traffic woes in the Valley could ease over the weekend. PennDOT spokesman Dave Thomson tells us, Route 15 at the CSVT construction site in Winfield is expected to be reopened as soon Saturday. PennDOT says the contractor has successfully returned the crane to an upright position, removed part of the crane boom, and is continuing with other repairs and inspections.

Meanwhile in Sunbury, city councilman Chris Reis says the traffic light at Market and Front Streets is back to normal until 6 a.m. Friday morning. Reis says traffic was so backed up that cars weren’t moving regardlessof the lights being on blinking mode. He also says cars had difficulty turning left on Front Street from Market Street because of traffic going too fast on South Front Street.

The Market and Front traffic light will then be back to normal again after Sunbury River Festival. Reis says there will still be a flashing yellow on Front Street at the Reagan Street intersection and a flashing red on the Reagan Street side until Route 15 is open.

Reis says motorists in Sunbury trying to get to the Veterans Memorial Bridge should still use Second Street. Anyone needing to get to Shikellamy Avenue should use Fourth or Fifth Streets.