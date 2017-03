MONTOURSVILLE—Route 15 is closed in both directions between Route 54 near Montgomery and Route 44 in Allenwood, due to a tractor-trailer accident near the Lycoming-Union County line.

A detour is in place using Route 44, Route 405 and Route 54. The closure is expected to last a few hours. Motorists can check conditions on roadways at 511pa.com. We will have updates on this road closure on WKOK.com (Sarah Benek)