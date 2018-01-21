Route 15 Closed by fatal crash near White Deer  

WHITE DEER — At least one person died in a fiery crash on Route 15 just north of White Deer, in Union County. Volunteer responders from White Deer Township, Warrior Run, and Milton, along with Evangelical Community Hospital paramedics, Life Flight, state troopers from Milton, PennDOT, and the Union County Coroner are involved in the response.

PennDOT says the road is closed in both directions and a detour is set up using White Deer Pike and Route 44.

