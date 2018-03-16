Road closures due to snow squalls, accidents around the Valley

There are a number of accidents in the Valley this morning due to accidents and sudden snow squalls.
- Motorists in Lycoming County are advised Route 15 is closed between South Williamsport and Route 54 in Clinton Township due to icy conditions. PennDOT crews are treating the road.
- Motorists in Columbia County are advised Route 487 is closed between Charmund Road in Orange Township and Easy Street in Scott Township due to a vehicle crash. A detour is in place using local roads.
- Accident on I-80 east bound at mile marker 239
- Accident along Route 61 in Coal Township near Cameron Bridge