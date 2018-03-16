Road closures due to snow squalls, accidents around the Valley

There are a number of accidents in the Valley this morning due to accidents and sudden snow squalls.

Motorists in Lycoming County are advised Route 15 is closed between South Williamsport and Route 54 in Clinton Township due to icy conditions. PennDOT crews are treating the road.

Motorists in Columbia County are advised Route 487 is closed between Charmund Road in Orange Township and Easy Street in Scott Township due to a vehicle crash. A detour is in place using local roads.

Accident on I-80 east bound at mile marker 239

Accident along Route 61 in Coal Township near Cameron Bridge