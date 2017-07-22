Route 147 road work near the Northumberland/Dauphin line

DALMATIA – A section of Route 147 south of the Dalmatia area will see some road work starting next week. PennDOT issued a statement saying, this Monday, a local PennDOT crew will start a 3.5 mile paving project.

The road work will stretch from Dalmatia in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, to a section of the highway in Upper Dauphin County. The department says there will be delays with daytime flagging until the project is finished in mid-August.

PennDOT asks motorists to slow down in work zones and give their full attention to driving.