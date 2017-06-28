Route 147 back to two-way traffic

SUNBURY—Route 147 in Point Township is now open in both directions. The 24/7 single lane closures during the reconstruction of Route 147 north of Ridge Road in Northumberland County ended today, PennDOT announced that 147 will return to two-way traffic conditions.

Traffic will be shifted to the southbound shoulder and travel lane while the northbound lane is reconstructed, but don’t get too excited PennDOT says there will be intermittent needs for single lane traffic under flagging to complete this project. This work is part of the second contact for the CSVT project. For more information visit CSVT.com