Route 11/15 resurfacing project begins next week

Yet another Valley construction project

SNYDER COUNTY – Yes, more road work is coming to The Valley. A repaving project on Route 11/15 in Snyder and Juniata Counties begins next week. Work will be performed in both northbound and southbound lanes from the Juniata-Perry County line to Ulsh Road in Snyder County.

There may be delays for motorists while traffic is reduced to a single lane in each direction. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, starting Monday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Work includes some concrete restoration, milling and paving, and bridge preservation. The project is expected to be completed in mid-August.