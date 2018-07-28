Route 11 underpass at Northumberland to close overnight

NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction crews will shutdown the Route 11 southbound/Water Street underpass Sunday night. The shutdown will allow the installation of a crosspipe under the road, and the road will reopen by Monday 6am.

PennDOT says Route 11 will be closed in both directions between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam at 9pm Sunday. At 6am Monday, Route 11 south will reopen, while northbound traffic will continue to detour through Sunbury.

PennDOT also says they plan to prohibit left turns from Duke Street to Route 11. No start or end of that restriction is indicated. The entire $2.8 million project will be done next summer.