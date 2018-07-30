Route 11 south railroad underpass still closed, big traffic issues

NORTHUMBERLAND – Work at the Northumberland railroad underpass is ongoing, causing major backups in Northumberland and through Sunbury. PennDOT Project Manager Mindy Foresman tells us the underpass will remain closed until about noon Monday. It was supposed to open at 6 a.m. Monday. Foresman says crews ran into issues overnight with groundwater constantly filling up where they are installing a crosspipe. Traffic on Route 11 south is being detoured through Sunbury.

Also causing backups in Northumberland is the traffic signal at King and Water Streets. Foresman says it was shut off Monday morning by the gas company’s contractor working there. She says flaggers will be at that intersection until about 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.