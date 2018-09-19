Norry Route 11 underpass closed tonight and tomorrow night

NORTHUMBERLAND – All motorists using Route 11 through Northumberland overnight Wednesday and Thursday nights will need to find an alternate route. PennDOT says Route 11 will be closed in both directions Wednesday and Thursday nights this week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Its already closed in Norry for northbound traffic.

Now southbound will be closed too—and detoured through Sunbury. Crews will be installing safety beams to the railroad bridge at the underpass.

A detour will be in place using Route 147 to Route 61, to Routes 11/15.