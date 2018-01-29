Route 11 now open, but more work taking place at the scene

SHAMOKIN DAM – Route 11 is now open at the scene of a fiery crash this morning, but work is still underway at the scene. State police and PennDOT report that the highway was reopened around 11am today, it closed about 7:45am at the scene of a reported head-on crash.

PennDOT reports that a crew at the scene is still doing guard rail repairs and motorists should expect slight delays and use caution. The road was shut down in both directions after the crash about 7:45am.

The accident occurred near the Northumberland Boat Club on Route 11 north coming out of Shamokin Dam. Snyder County Communications tells WKOK one person was transported to Geisinger for treatment of injuries. Volunteer fire fighters from Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam went to the scene, along with other responders. (Matt Catrillo)