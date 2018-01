SHAMOKIN DAM – A portion of Route 11 is shut down in both directions after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. Snyder County Communications says the accident occurred around 8 a.m. at the Northumberland Boat Club on Route 11 north coming out of Shamokin Dam. Route 11 is shut down in both directions between the Barry King Bridge and Tedd’s Landing due to the crash.

Injuries are unknown at this time. We’ll have more details as they become available. (Matt Catrillo)