Route 11 near Bloomsburg fairgrounds closed due to accident 

BLOOMSBURG – Route 11 near the Bloomsburg fairgrounds because of a crash believed to be fatal. Montour/Columbia 911 tells us the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 11 near the fairgrounds.

The 911 center says Route 11 is closed in both directions, as well as the Route 42 on ramp from Route 11 south. The accident is believed to be fatal, according to first responders.

Bloomsburg Police say traffic on Route 11 north coming into Bloomsburg will be detoured to Route 42 North towards Buckhorn/I-80. Route 11 south traffic should use Millville Road to Buckhorn.

The Columbia County Coroner is heading to the scene. We’ll have more updates on this developing story.