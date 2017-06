DANVILLE — A Berwick woman is hospitalized after an accident on Route 11 Thursday morning. Police tell us 40-year-old Lisa Kreischer ran into another vehicle turning in Mahoning Township, Montour County, hitting the back of the car.

Kreischer was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with a head injury. She is currently listed in fair condition. Kreischer will also be cited, according to Mahoning Township police.