Route 11 blocked near Bald Top Road, mudslide covers lanes

DANVILLE — Route 11 is closed between Northumberland and Danville after a mudslide blocked several lanes of the highway. Witnesses said a washout of mud, rock and debris poured off the mountain and slowly began encroaching on the travel lanes this afternoon.

By 6pm, Rt. 11 was down to one lane and the decision was made to close the highway. Crews sealed off Route 11 at Route 54 in Danville, and local fire police are blocking Route north at Ridge Road in Point Township.

PennDOT says there are numerous local and state roads flooded after several inches of rain fell on parts of The Valley.