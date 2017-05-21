Rotary Club sets up memorial fund in honor of Bruce Smith

MILTON— A memorial fund has been set up to aid the family of Bruce Smith, head of the Central Pa Chamber of Commerce who died May 6. The Rotary Club of Milton has set the “Bruce T. Smith Memorial Fund to provide financial assistance to Bruce’s wife and two sons.

Chris Coup, of the Rotary Club of Milton says the purpose of the fund is to help relieve the financial burden from the sudden passing of Bruce. Smith was the president and CEO of the Central Pa Chamber of Commerce and also served as vice president of the rotary club.

All funds will be given to Bruce’s family. To make a donation, send cash or checks payable to Rotary Club of Milton with Bruce Smith in the memo line to: POBOX 36 Milton, PA 17847.