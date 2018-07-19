Rose Weir receives Annual Pam Cousins Champion for Children Award

SNYDER COUNTY – A local Transitions staffer has been presented with a prestigious award for advocating for children and families. The Pennsylvania Children and Youth Administrators organization gave the annual Pam Cousins Champion for Children Award to Transitions’ Family Systems Coordinator Rose Weir.

They say the award was created to honor Pam’s service to the Snyder County Coalition for Kids, to the administrator’s group, and to the state as an advocate and champion for children.

Weir has been honored for her faithful and tireless work advocating for children and families for 30 years before retiring in 2017. She is currently a board member of the kid’s coalition which promotes youth development and activities.