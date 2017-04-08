Rollover wreck kills Coal Township man

DALMATIA – It was a 55-year-old Coal Township man who died in a rollover accident on Route 147 Friday morning. The accident happened in the Dalmatia/Mandata region near the Dauphin County/Northumberland County line.

Killed was Eric Dietrich, troopers say he was traveling south on Route 147 and lost control of his SUV around 6:15 a.m. The vehicle struck an embankment and rolled over. A Northumberland County deputy coroner pronounced Dietrich dead at the scene of the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

State police were assisted by Millersburg, Pillow, Herndon and Lower Mahanoy Township Fire Departments and other EMS personnel. Route 147 was closed between Mahantango Creek Road and Mountain Road for about three hours following the accident. (Ali Stevens)