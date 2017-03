MILTON – There will be rolling roadblocks on Monday on Route 147 near Milton in both directions. PennDOT says the roadblock is needed to allow a contractor to remove cable spanning the highway just north of Industrial Park Road near Milton.

The roadblock will take place sometime between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and last for several minutes. Motorists should watch for slow moving vehicles on Monday along Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township. (Ali Stevens)