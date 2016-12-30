Rock-thrower charged with driving under the influence of drugs

UNDATED — Charges have officially been filed against 21-year-old Brett Lahr of New Columbia for driving under the influence of drugs. Lahr had been on probation for two months when he was charged with DUI in Dauphin County after a crash on December 16.

Lahr was released from prison after serving the minimum of his sentence for throwing a rock from an I-80 overpass in Union County. The rock struck the vehicle of Ohio school teacher Sharon Budd, who was critically injured. Lahr was returned to SCI Coal Township on a parole violation after the recent crash. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the new charge. (Ali Stevens)