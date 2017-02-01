Rock Red for Healthy Hearts during the month of February

SUNBURY — February is American Heart Month and throughout February, Evangelical Community Hospital has teamed up with Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation to Rock Red for Healthy Hearts. The hospital will be offering screenings and educational programs to promote healthy hearts and find out if you are at risk for heart disease.

Sheila Packer of Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical, talked about screenings they provide, “We offer blood pressure screenings throughout the community every month. We do them at our center. We have them every month at the Milton YMCA. We will start this month going to the new Mifflinburg YMCA location. We are also at the Mifflinburg Weis Markets this month, so we are all over and you can always stop in our office to get a blood pressure check.”

During the month of February, they will also be providing some free screenings. Packer said, “We offer two free heart screens this months. They are February 10th and February 24th. They are two Fridays in February.”

Amy Minnier of Community Health and Wellness talks about what information the screening will provide, “Your lipid panel, which is getting to know your numbers. It’s the good, bad and total cholesterol levels and your triglycerides. You are also going to get your blood pressure and your body composition, which analyzes your body fat percentage. You are going to get your blood glucose checked. You are going to have a cardiac risk assessment, so they will check for any cardiac risk factors you may have.”

Other events planned during the month of February include a Talk with the Doc event, a Heart Smart Living seminar, a Senior Strong seminar, and Diabetes education. Find information about all of the events and screenings available online at www.wkok.com and click Rock Red for Healthy Hearts. (Ali Stevens)