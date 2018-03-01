Roberts named new Geisinger CFO

DANVILLE – Geisinger has a new CFO. The health system has named Kevin Roberts executive vice president and chief financial officer. The Daily Item reports Roberts will oversee all financial activities of the integrated health care delivery system.

He will also serve on Geisinger’s executive leadership team. Roberts succeeds Kevin Brennan who announced his retirement at the end of 2017 after more than 20 years and also the longest-serving CFO at Geisinger.

The paper says Roberts joins Geisinger from BJC Health-Care, St. Louis, Missouri, a 15-hospital health system that includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital and its academic partner, Washington University School of Medicine, where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer.